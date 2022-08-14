HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 501 West and Enoch Road near Conway because of a two-vehicle crash that has injured one person, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR responded to the crash at 2:36 p.m. Sunday and said lanes of traffic are blocked and that one person has been taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

