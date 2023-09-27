HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt and one lane of beachbound traffic on a section of Highway 22 in Horry County was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. and slowed traffic between Highway 701 and Highway 905, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and one person was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

HCFR asked people to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.