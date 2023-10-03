HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A roadway near Longs is expected to be closed for an extended period of time because of a crash that damaged a utility pole and knocked down some lines, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash involving a log truck happened at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of N. Highway 905 and Blanton Circle, HCFR said. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill and fix the damaged pole and utilities.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
