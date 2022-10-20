HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.