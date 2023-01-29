HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Sunday morning due to a crash involving a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 5:57 a.m. in the area of Highway 917 near MW Stroud Road in the Nichols area, HCFR said.

Nobody was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and crews are working to replace the damaged utility pole, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.

No further details were immediately released.