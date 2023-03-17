HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Friday evening shut down Highway 501 North towards Conway, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in the area of East Cox Ferry Road. Two lanes are closed in the area.

SCDOT traffic cameras show traffic backing up in the northbound lanes back to Singleton Ridge Road.

No other details were immediately available.

