HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Friday evening shut down Highway 501 North towards Conway, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash happened in the area of East Cox Ferry Road. Two lanes are closed in the area.
SCDOT traffic cameras show traffic backing up in the northbound lanes back to Singleton Ridge Road.
No other details were immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.