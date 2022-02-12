Highway 17 Bypass at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard reopened after crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles that slowed traffic early Saturday afternoon along a section of Highway17 Bypass near Socastee.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and blocked southbound lanes of traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time traffic-incident website. No injuries have been reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash. No other information was immediately available.

