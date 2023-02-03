HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall.

South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m.

By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and no life-threatening injuries had been reported, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Transportation

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.