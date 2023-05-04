MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported in a crash Thursday involving a moped on Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The single-vehicle crash happened before 10:50 a.m., HCFR said.
South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple lanes of traffic were blocked in the southbound lanes. One lane of traffic was moving at about 11:20 a.m.
HCFR asked drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.