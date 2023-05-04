MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported in a crash Thursday involving a moped on Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened before 10:50 a.m., HCFR said.

South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple lanes of traffic were blocked in the southbound lanes. One lane of traffic was moving at about 11:20 a.m.

HCFR asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.