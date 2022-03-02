MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt late Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called at 4:30 p.m. to Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road. At least one person had to be removed from a car, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic are blocked. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.