HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon on Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near South Strand Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported.
Traffic could be seen backed up in the southbound lanes on the South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. As of 1:50 p.m., the crash was cleared.
No other information was immediately available.