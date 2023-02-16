HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is suing 810 Billiards & Bowling ahead of its relocation of its Myrtle Beach store from the bowling alley.

A contract/agreement between the two businesses allows The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to operate inside of the bowling alley, according to the lawsuit.

The Crazy Mason’s North Myrtle Beach location is also inside 810 Billiards & Bowling.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 31, alleges breach of contract, breach of contract with fraudulent intent, negligent misrepresentation and conspiracy. The Crazy Mason is asking for a jury trial.

The Crazy Mason also seeks a temporary restraining order, claiming 810 Billiards & Bowling is “engaging in, and/or imminently intends to engage in competition,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accuses 810 Billiards & Bowling of contacting the Crazy Mason’s vendors and ordering equipment “to deprive Plaintiffs the right to possess property.” They’re also accused of making “false representations.”

The lawsuit doesn’t provide specifics about the allegations.

The Crazy Mason is moving its Myrtle Beach location to the old Sticky Fingers building near Coastal Grand Mall. That location is expected to open sometime in March.

News13 reached out to both businesses for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The Crazy Mason opened its Myrtle Beach location in 2020 and has since expanded to seven locations in four other states. An eighth location is expected to open in Charlotte.