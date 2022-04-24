CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews on Sunday contained a 50-acre outside fire near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were sent to the area of McKinley Short-Cut Road and Highway 905 at 4:13 p.m. Sunday. The fire was contained just after 7 p.m., HCFR said.

No buildings were threatened, but HCFR said smoke was expected in the area for an extended period of time.

The Loris Fire Department and The South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted with the call.

