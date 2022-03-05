LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire covering about 15 acres near Loris has been contained, but smoke is expected to remain present in the area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 11:46 a.m. Saturday to the fire in the area of Oak Dale Road and Brookie Lane. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available. Units from the South Carolina Forest Commission and the Tabor City, North Carolina, Fire Department are assisting at the scene.

A ban on open outdoor burning remains in effect until further notices in all unincorporated areas of Horry County and in the city of Conway because of low humidity and dry, windy conditions.