HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday night on the Pee Dee Highway near Conway, but no one was hurt, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of the Pee Dee Highway.

No additional information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

