HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday night on the Pee Dee Highway near Conway, but no one was hurt, fire officials said in a Facebook post.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of the Pee Dee Highway.
No additional information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.