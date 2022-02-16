Crews called to fight 10-acre fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke may be visible Wednesay evening as crews work to put out a fire in the Conway area that has covered approximately 10 acres, authorities said.

The fire in the area of 2720 Pee Dee Highway has not threatened any structures, and no injuries have been reported, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Crews were dispatched at 4:19 p.m., HCFR said. The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also working at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.