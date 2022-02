HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire covering approximately three acres near Conway has been contained, and no injuries have been reported, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday to the fire in the area of Glasgow Circle. The South Carolina Forestry Commission also responded and is handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.