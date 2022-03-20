HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A five-acre fire that broke out early Sunday afternoon in Galivants Ferry has been contained, but smoke will remain visible in the area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to an area in the 6000 block of Lundy Shortcut Road. No injuries were reported, and authorities did not say how the fire started.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission also responded.

Count on News13 for updates.