BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continue to search for missing boater Tyler Doyle as Thursday marks one month since he went missing while duck hunting near North Myrtle Beach.

Crews searched Wednesday morning before sea conditions worsened at about noon, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The search will continue Thursday as long as conditions allow.

Doyle went missing Jan. 26 when he and another friend went duck hunting in a jon boat at the Little River jetties while a small-craft advisory was in effect. His friend was rescued the day of the incident.

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening.

The SCDNR said on Feb. 13 that no foul play was suspected.

SCDNR crews have continued to search daily as weather and sea conditions allow.