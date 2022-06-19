HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters and the South Carolina Forestry Commission were called out Sunday afternoon to fight an approximately three-acre fire near Conway.

According to HCFR, smoke from the fire in the area of Caines Landing Road and Alligator Court is expected to remain in the area for “an extended amount of time.” Crews were called to the area about 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, and HCFR said the fire has not threatened any structures,

