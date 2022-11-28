HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected.

Fire crews will remain on the scene to monitor the area, according to HCFR.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:15 a.m. Monday to the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission were also called to fight the fire.

Smoke from the fire is expected to remain visible for an extended period of time.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.