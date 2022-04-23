HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in a boat crash on the Waccamaw River.
According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the Conway-area man died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area north of the Bucksville Landing in the Conway area.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on us News13 for updates.