HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a hazmat call on George Bishop Parkway near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called at 10:27 a.m. to the area of George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbor Boulevard, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are blocked due to the incident.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat Team is working to address a chemical spill and isolate the potential hazard.
No other information was immediately available.