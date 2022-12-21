HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The address is the same as the Palmetto Goodwill store.

The building was evacuated, and the fire was quickly contained to a bathroom and extinguished HCFR said. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

