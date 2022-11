HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were working Wednesday to repair the bell tower at Surfside Beach Presbyterian Church along Highway 17 Bypass after it was damaged by a lightning strike in July.

The church was struck by lightning July 4 in a storm that moved through the area. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church and put out the fire with assistance from the Surfside Beach Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.