HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were displaced Sunday afternoon after a two-alarm fire near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire happened at about 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lees Landing Circle off Highway 90, HCFR said.
No injuries were reported, but those displaced will be helped by the American Red Cross.
The fire was under control at 3:40 p.m., HCFR said.
The Conway Fire Department assisted with the fire.
