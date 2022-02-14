Crews respond to car in pond near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a car in a retention pond near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 22 and Kings Road near Myrtle Beach. A vehicle flipped over into a retention pond. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. No other information is immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.