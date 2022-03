GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a commercial fire Wednesday morning in Green Sea, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called out at 5:14 a.m. to the 5000 block of Glenwood Drive. The building was fully-involved.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire will remain under investigation.

Loris Fire Department and Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue assisted.