GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire.

The fire is on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure is involved, possibly two.

Officials said crews are having issues accessing the location because of the condition of the road.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.