GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire.
The fire is on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure is involved, possibly two.
Officials said crews are having issues accessing the location because of the condition of the road.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.