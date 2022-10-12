HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday morning off the Highway 17 Bypass in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said crews were called at 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane. A large plume of black smoke from the fire could be seen in the area along Highway 17 Bypass.
No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was also called help fight the fire. No additional information was immediately available.
