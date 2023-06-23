HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters are at the scene of a gas leak in Atlantic Beach.
Crews were dispatched at 11:08 a.m. after a gas line was cut in the area of Seaview Street and 30th Avenue South, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
No injuries have been reported, and utility crews will be working to stop the leak and repair the damaged line, HCFR said.
HCFR said people are being kept away from the area as a precaution.
