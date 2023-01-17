HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries.
HCFR said the residents will be assisted by the American Red Cross.
Shortly before 9 a.m., a large plume of thick, black smoke remained visible along the Highway 17 Bypass south of the city. The smoke could also be been seen from a South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.
This is a developing story, and News13 has a reporter headed to the area and will have updates as information becomes available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.