HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries.

HCFR said the residents will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

Photo: South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera

Shortly before 9 a.m., a large plume of thick, black smoke remained visible along the Highway 17 Bypass south of the city. The smoke could also be been seen from a South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

This is a developing story, and News13 has a reporter headed to the area and will have updates as information becomes available.