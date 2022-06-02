HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a car in a pond Thursday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Crews were called to a pond near the Carolina Opry on North Kings Highway, Moore said.

A News13 crew was on scene as crews removed a silver Hyundai Elantra from the pond.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.