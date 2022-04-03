SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded early Sunday afternoon to a structure fire in the 6000 block of S. Kings Highway in Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 1:20 p.m., and the fire was quickly brought under control. Units from the Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments assisted.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. No additional information was immediately available.

