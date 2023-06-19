HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is missing after a jon boat collided with a dock Sunday night on the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Monday morning in a tweet.

Emergency crews were called out at about 9 p.m. Sunday to the Intracostal Waterway near Burcale Road, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The DNR said its dive team is handling the search for the person and that officers “are in the early stages of their investigation.”

HCFR said Monday morning that its dive team was helping SCNDR, the U.S. Coast Guard and Horry County police in the search and asked boaters to use caution in the area between Peachtree Landing and George Bishop Parkway because of the increased presence of public safety crews.

HCFR said Sunday night that its dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted the DNR at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. News13 has a reporter in the area and will have updates on air and online.