HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: SCDOT

A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera shows that the south end of the Highway 17 Bypass bridge is blocked. Cars are reportedly being rerouted to Highway 501.

No additional information was immediately available.