Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that authorities have not said whether the injured person was the pedestrian or someone in the vehicle.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has been critically injured after a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning on Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened at about 7:10 a.m. and as of about 8:10 a.m. the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass remained shut down at Coventry Boulevard, authorities said.
Authorities have not said whether the injured person was the pedestrian or someone in the vehicle.
No additional information was immediately available.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from the Horry County and Myrtle Beach police departments are investigating.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of emergency crews working in the area.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.