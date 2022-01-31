Crews search near Forestbrook for missing Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are searching near Forestbrook for a missing Horry County man who was last seen near Myrtle Beach.

Horry County police are searching on Whatuthink Road near Forestbrook Road for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting, according to police.

According to a News13 crew on scene of the search, a helicopter is also assisting in the search.

Whitehead was last seen at about 10 a.m. Friday near Camden Drive outside of Myrtle Beach. He was wearing black pants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt.

(WBTW)

A family member told News13 he’s about 5’3″ and 130 pounds. The family said he has an English accent and recently had open-heart surgery and may be having similar symptoms to PTSD.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.