SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials said Thursday that contractors have been working to secure the construction site of the town’s new pier ahead as Hurricane Ian continues a slow move toward the South Carolina coast.

With the possibility of a Category 1 hurricane looming, the town said crews with Consensus Construction “have pulled some items off the construction trestle and secured other equipment and loose materials on site.”

Surfside Beach has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. It has taken more than $20 million to rebuild the pier.

