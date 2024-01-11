CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crime scene investigator testified Thursday morning during the second day of the murder trial of Steven O’Hara, who is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Paul Mishoe in November 2020 in Conway.

The investigator said the scene was already taped off when he arrived and that there were numerous law enforcement and emergency vehicles in the area, along with a black, full-size pickup.

He said Mishoe was on the ground near the truck with a “significant” injury and a bandage on the front of his throat. The investigator testified that he pulled by the bandage and saw gunpowder residue on his threat and damage to the back of his neck.

The investigator testified that he found Mishoe’s driver’s license, a small amount of money, a cellphone and his wallet but that there were no weapons on him or in the truck. He testified that the door of the truck was closed.

Jurors also heard testimony on Thursday from two forensic experts.

The trial in Horry County Circuit Court began on Wednesday, and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office said it could wrap up its case on Thursday. The defense would then present its case.

Mishoe’s family filed a lawsuit against O’Hara in 2021, claiming that Mishoe and O’Hara were both at Carolina Wings and Rib House on Rivertown Boulevard on Nov. 23, 2020, and had “casual conversation at the bar” throughout the evening.

The lawsuit claims Mishoe was leaving the restaurant when O’Hara shot and killed him unprovoked.

The solicitor’s office said Judge Alex Hyman is presiding over the case.

