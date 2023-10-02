HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Traffic will be blocked in the area of E. Highway 501 and Amber Lane for an extended time because of a subsequent fuel spill, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 3:20 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

