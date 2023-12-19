HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a crash involving a pedestrian along Highway 544 in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened near Dick Pond Road east of Highway 31, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

