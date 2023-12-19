HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a crash involving a pedestrian along Highway 544 in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened near Dick Pond Road east of Highway 31, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.