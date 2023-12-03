HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle along Socastee Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened near Brandymill Boulevard, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 6:57 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.