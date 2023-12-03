HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle along Socastee Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened near Brandymill Boulevard, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 6:57 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.