HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked and critical injuries are being reported after a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Highway 19 and Highway 45 in Loris causing entrapment, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR was dispatched at about 6:25 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene and to avoid delays.