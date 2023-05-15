HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in the area of West Highway 501 and Pee Dee S. Road in Galivants Ferry, HCFR said.
Three people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned.
HCFR was dispatched at about 4:11 p.m.
