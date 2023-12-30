HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One woman is dead after her car hit a utility pole and a tree early Saturday morning on Juniper Bay Road near Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

33-year-old Brittany McGrath, of Conway, was identified as the woman who died in the crash. McGrath died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash involved entrapment and they were dispatched to the scene at about 1:00 a.m. Crews are working to fix the damaged pole.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, and the Horry County Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Travelers are asked to avoid delays for the safety of those on scene.