HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Critical injuries are reported after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire Monday morning north of Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Adrian Highway and Hucks Road, HCFR said. People have been asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.