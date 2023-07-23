HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of N. Highway 57 and Frank Gore Road near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 6:45 a.m.

This is the second crash to happen Sunday morning in which HCFR reported critical injuries.

Count on News13 for updates.