HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a car crashed into a tree that blocked off traffic on Highway 31 and East Highway 9 in the Little River-area, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
HCFR was dispatched at about 3:40 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and the Horry County Police Department is assisting.
