HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a pedestrian-involved crash in the area of Highway 90 and Barnacle Lane near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. and the road is expected to be closed for an extended time.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and Horry County police are assisting.

