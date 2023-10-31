HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a pedestrian-involved crash in the area of Highway 90 and Barnacle Lane near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. and the road is expected to be closed for an extended time.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and Horry County police are assisting.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.